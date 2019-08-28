College golf: 2019-20 Preseason Men's All-Americans

It’s never too early to start thinking about postseason honors, especially with the 2019-20 college golf season upon us.

Leading Golfweek’s preseason First Team All-American list is none other than No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Texas sophomore Cole Hammer. As a freshman for the Longhorns last season, Hammer had seven top-5 finishes in 11 events, including three ties for first place.

The Houston native made first team honors last season, and is one of three players to return to the top of the list this season.

Check out the rest of the preseason first team, as well as the second and third teams.