Angel Yin, Anne van Dam square off in long-drive showdown

The two longest players on the LPGA let loose in Portland on Tuesday for a long drive showdown touted as “The Rose City Rumble.”

If you missed Anne van Dam and Angel Yin pound drives over 300 yards, the entire event was streamed live on the LPGA’s Facebook page.

Van Dam leads the tour in driving distance with an average length of 283.763. Yin ranks second at 281.694.

With their peers encouraging (heckling) in the background, Yin and van Dam were each given eight balls to send screaming down the first fairway.

Yin was up first. Her longest drive came in at 315 yards.

It only took the sweet-swinging van Dam one swing to beat her. The Dutch player hit her first drive 319 yards. Her longest drive came in at 326.

It’s no wonder Laura Davies once said this about the European Solheim Cup rookie: “She’s the longest woman I’ve ever played alongside, without a doubt.”

After van Dam and Yin had their fun, reigning long drive champ Phillis Meti went to work.

Her longest rip: 346.

Hope to see more of this kind of action on the LPGA. Let’s get Ariya Jutanugarn in there next time.