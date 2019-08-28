Lara Tennant, Sue Wooster to meet in first-ever U.S. Senior Women's Amateur final rematch

The 58th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur final on Thursday will be an historic one, as Lara Tennant and Sue Wooster, who met in last year’s final, will meet once again in the first-ever rematch in tournament final history.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, Tennant defeated Patricia Ehrhart, while Sue Wooster knocked out Caryn Wilson.

Tennant defeated Wooster 3 and 2 to capture the 2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur title at Orchard Island Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach, Fla.

The 2019 final is at Cedar Rapids Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will tee off at 8:30 a.m.

The last time there was a rematch in any USGA championship was 2013 and 2014 when Julia Potter-Bobb and Margaret Starosto battled at back-to-back U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championships.