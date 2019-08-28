You'll never miss a putt again with this Nissan golf ball

You watch the video and it’s actually quite comical.

A small kid, standing a good 75 feet away from a hole and aiming well right of it, swings away at his ball. But then something amazing happens.

It’s on the perfect line. Rolling at the perfect speed. And it goes in.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. This is a real thing. It’s called the ProPilot Golf Ball, manufactured by Nissan, the Japanese automaker.

While this may seem like cheating. … actually, it is full-on cheating.

But the ProPilot ball is really just a promotional gimmick for Nissan’s ProPilot Assist technology for its vehicles.

The company’s website describes it as:

“a hands-on driving assistant designed to help drivers during long highway trips and the stop and go traffic of your daily commute. … Today’s ProPILOT Assist system is the product of years of research and development that continues to progress as we transition towards advanced driver assistance systems, incorporating fully autonomous technology.”

Check out the video. It’s fun to watch. There’s even a clip where the ball misses the hole, doubles back, stops on the edge, and then falls in.

Tiger would be so proud.