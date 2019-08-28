What to watch this weekend: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Omega European Masters

The Tour Championship has come and gone, putting an end to the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

But Rory McIlroy’s $15 million payday as the FedEx Cup champion isn’t the end of the golf season. In fact, there’s still plenty of golf worth-watching this Labor Day long weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the third and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, takes place Friday-Monday with 25 PGA Tour cards up for grabs for the 2019-20 season. Cards are awarded based on player performance in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The LPGA Tour is back in action out in Oregon at the Cambia Portland Classic with World No. 1 Jin Young Ko headlining the field. A bonus to the tournament is a long-drive competition between Anne Van Dam and Angel Yin, two of the longest players on the LPGA Tour. The duo squared off in a friendly match to try and settle the debate on Tuesday night, and the match will be aired during Thursday’s live tournament coverage.

McIlroy is riding his wave of momentum to Switzerland as the European Tour tees it up at the Omega European Masters. The $15 million man isn’t the only big name attending. Others include: Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Lee Westwood. Also outside of the United States, the PGA Tour Champions are in Canada for the Shaw Charity Classic.

Here’s how to watch all four events this weekend (all times Eastern):

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Friday, Aug. 30: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Aug. 31: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Sept. 1: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Monday, Sept. 2: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Cambia Portland Classic

Thursday, Aug. 29: 5:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Aug. 30: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Aug. 31: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Sept. 1: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Omega European Masters

Thursday, Aug. 29: 5:30-7:30 a.m. / 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Aug. 30: 5:30-7:30 a.m. / 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Aug. 31: 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Sept. 1: 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Shaw Charity Classic

Friday, Aug. 30: 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Aug. 31: 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Sept. 1: 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)