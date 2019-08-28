Roger Newsom, Bob Royak to face off in U.S. Senior Amateur final

Roger Newsom of Virginia Beach, Va., will square off against Bob Royak of Alpharetta, Ga., in the final of the U.S. Senior Amateur on Thursday.

Each golfer won a pair of matches on Wednesday at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, N.C., with Newsom the first to advance to the final. He defeated Paul Jett of Southern Pines, N.C., in the quarterfinals and then Rich Cloninger of McDonough, Ga., in the semifinals to punch his ticket.

Royak defeated Walter Todd of Laurens, S.C., in the quarters before knocking out defending U.S. Senior Amateur champ Jeff Wilson of Fairfield, Calif., in the semis, needing 21 holes to dispatch him. Wilson was down one when he birdied the 17th hole to even things up. Royak then won the match on the 21st hole with a birdie.

The final between Newsom and Royak will take place on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

By reaching the final, Newsom and Roayk are exempt into the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport (R.I.) Country Club as well as next month’s U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at Colorado Golf Club in Parker and the 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.