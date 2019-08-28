Justin Thomas: How striving for perfect putting while injured made me worse

Golfers who are idled by injury that limits the full swing often talk about how all they could was putt.

The assumption was always they would return with that part of their game better than the rest.

Justin Thomas found out it doesn’t always work that way.

He missed three tournaments earlier this year – including the PGA Championship – with a wrist injury.

MORE: PGA Tour season was swift but full of great story lines

“When I was hurt, putting was really the only thing I could do, and I putted so much that I was trying to be perfect,” Thomas said. “And striving to find that perfection, I got worse, which is – quite frankly – mind-blowing and a bit concerning. So I came out of that thinking I was going to putt better than I ever have, and I putted worse than I have in a couple of years. So that was pretty frustrating.”

He went back to the start – same putter, same golf ball, same drills, and eventually pulled his way out of it.

“We just were like, ‘Let’s go back to what got you here and stop trying to be somebody you’re not,’ because I did really well doing what I was doing,” he said.