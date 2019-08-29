Tee off then kickoff: Best game-day pairings of college football and golf

It’s tailgate time, and the best way to start an afternoon of college football might be with 18 holes in the morning.

Most of the top 25 teams in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY have great golf within an hour’s drive of the stadium, making it possible to get in an early tee time and still make it to kickoff.

Following is a list of Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour’s drive – as indicated by Google Maps – of the top 25 college teams. The courses are taken from the 2019 state-by-state lists of best public-access courses. The numbers preceding the course names indicate that course’s ranking in its state.

When it comes to great golf opportunities, No. 3 Georgia outscores rivals Clemson and Alabama with eight ranked courses nearby. Four of those are at Reynolds Lake Oconee, where golfers could stay on property, play 18 in the morning and still make it to a late-afternoon or evening game an hour to the north.

Northwestern also has eight courses nearby, but the weather near Chicago isn’t especially golf friendly for much of football season. Another option for fans not entirely tied to any one school might be No. 17 Central Florida, which has six ranked courses within an hour of Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.

1. Clemson

Memorial Stadium

No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour

2. Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium

3. Ross Bridge, Hoover

5. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), Birmingham

3. Georgia

Sanford Stadium

2. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), Oconee

3. Arrowhead Pointe, Elberton

4. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee), Oconee

5. Harbor Club, Greensboro

6. University of Georgia GC

8. Reynolds Lake Oconee (National), Greensboro

9. The Georgia Club (Chancellor’s), Statham

10. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing), Greensboro

4. Oklahoma

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

2. Jimmie Austin GC, Norman

5. Ohio State

Ohio Stadium

3. The Virtues, Nashport

9. Cooks Creek, South Bloomfield

6. LSU

Tiger Stadium

5. Carter Plantation, Springfield

7. Michigan

Michigan Stadium

11. University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor

8. Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour

9. Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium

7. Warren GC at Notre Dame, South Bend

10. Texas

Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium

5. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons), Austin

13. Wolfdancer, Lost Pines

17. Barton Creek CC (Fazio Foothills), Austin

11. Texas A&M

Kyle Field

No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour

12. Washington

Husky Stadium

2. Chambers Bay, University Place

13. Oregon

Autzen Stadium

No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour

14. Penn State

Beaver Stadium

9. Toftrees Golf Resort, State College

15. Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium

4. Soldier Hollow (Gold), Midway

5.Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

8. TalonsCove, Saratoga Springs

16. Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium

2. Grand National (Lake), Opelika

6. Grand National (Links), Opelika

T-17. Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium

10. University Ridge, Madison

14. Wild Rock, Wisconsin Dells

T-17. Central Florida

Spectrum Stadium

8. Bay Hill Club, Orlando

15. Victoria Hills, Deland

17. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills

26. Orange County National (Panther Lake)

27. Winter Park Municipal GC, Winter Park

30. Reunion Resort (Watson Course), Reunion

19. Iowa

Kinnick Stadium

2. Blue Top Ridge, Riverside

4. Amana Colonies, Amana

20. Michigan State

Spartan Stadium

7. Eagle Eye, Bath

21. Washington State

Martin Stadium

6. Palouse Ridge, Pullman

22. Syracuse

Carrier Dome

4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote), Verona

11. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah), Verona

14. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat), Verona

23. Stanford

Stanford Stadium

2. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz

7. CordeValle, San Martin

13. Baylands Golf Links, Palo Alto

24. Iowa State

Jack Trice Stadium

No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour

25. Northwestern

Ryan Field

1. Cog Hill (No.4-Dubsdread), Lemont

3. Highlands of Elgin, Elgin

5. Thunderhawk, Beach Park

6. Stonewall Orchard GC, Grayslake

7. Preserve at Oak Meadow, Addison

8. Mt. Prospect Golf Course, Mt. Prospect

14. The Glen Club, Glenview

15. Pine Meadow, Mundelein