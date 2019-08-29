Tee off then kickoff: Best game-day pairings of college football and golf

It’s tailgate time, and the best way to start an afternoon of college football might be with 18 holes in the morning.
Most of the top 25 teams in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY have great golf within an hour’s drive of the stadium, making it possible to get in an early tee time and still make it to kickoff.
Following is a list of Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour’s drive – as indicated by Google Maps – of the top 25 college teams. The courses are taken from the 2019 state-by-state lists of best public-access courses. The numbers preceding the course names indicate that course’s ranking in its state.
When it comes to great golf opportunities, No. 3 Georgia outscores rivals Clemson and Alabama with eight ranked courses nearby. Four of those are at Reynolds Lake Oconee, where golfers could stay on property, play 18 in the morning and still make it to a late-afternoon or evening game an hour to the north.
Northwestern also has eight courses nearby, but the weather near Chicago isn’t especially golf friendly for much of football season. Another option for fans not entirely tied to any one school might be No. 17 Central Florida, which has six ranked courses within an hour of Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.
1. Clemson
Memorial Stadium
No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour
2. Alabama
Bryant-Denny Stadium
3. Ross Bridge, Hoover
5. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), Birmingham
3. Georgia
Sanford Stadium
2. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), Oconee
3. Arrowhead Pointe, Elberton
4. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee), Oconee
5. Harbor Club, Greensboro
6. University of Georgia GC
8. Reynolds Lake Oconee (National), Greensboro
9. The Georgia Club (Chancellor’s), Statham
10. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing), Greensboro
4. Oklahoma
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
2. Jimmie Austin GC, Norman
5. Ohio State
Ohio Stadium
3. The Virtues, Nashport
9. Cooks Creek, South Bloomfield
6. LSU
Tiger Stadium
5. Carter Plantation, Springfield
7. Michigan
Michigan Stadium
11. University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor
8. Florida
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour
9. Notre Dame
Notre Dame Stadium
7. Warren GC at Notre Dame, South Bend
10. Texas
Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium
5. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons), Austin
13. Wolfdancer, Lost Pines
17. Barton Creek CC (Fazio Foothills), Austin
11. Texas A&M
Kyle Field
No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour
12. Washington
Husky Stadium
2. Chambers Bay, University Place
13. Oregon
Autzen Stadium
No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour
14. Penn State
Beaver Stadium
9. Toftrees Golf Resort, State College
15. Utah
Rice-Eccles Stadium
4. Soldier Hollow (Gold), Midway
5.Thanksgiving Point, Lehi
8. TalonsCove, Saratoga Springs
16. Auburn
Jordan-Hare Stadium
2. Grand National (Lake), Opelika
6. Grand National (Links), Opelika
T-17. Wisconsin
Camp Randall Stadium
10. University Ridge, Madison
14. Wild Rock, Wisconsin Dells
T-17. Central Florida
Spectrum Stadium
8. Bay Hill Club, Orlando
15. Victoria Hills, Deland
17. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills
26. Orange County National (Panther Lake)
27. Winter Park Municipal GC, Winter Park
30. Reunion Resort (Watson Course), Reunion
19. Iowa
Kinnick Stadium
2. Blue Top Ridge, Riverside
4. Amana Colonies, Amana
20. Michigan State
Spartan Stadium
7. Eagle Eye, Bath
21. Washington State
Martin Stadium
6. Palouse Ridge, Pullman
22. Syracuse
Carrier Dome
4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote), Verona
11. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah), Verona
14. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat), Verona
23. Stanford
Stanford Stadium
2. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz
7. CordeValle, San Martin
13. Baylands Golf Links, Palo Alto
24. Iowa State
Jack Trice Stadium
No Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play within an hour
25. Northwestern
Ryan Field
1. Cog Hill (No.4-Dubsdread), Lemont
3. Highlands of Elgin, Elgin
5. Thunderhawk, Beach Park
6. Stonewall Orchard GC, Grayslake
7. Preserve at Oak Meadow, Addison
8. Mt. Prospect Golf Course, Mt. Prospect
14. The Glen Club, Glenview
15. Pine Meadow, Mundelein
