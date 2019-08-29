Forecaddie: Even after $15 million payday, Rory McIlroy is back on the clock

What does a PGA Tour star do after he has won $15 million? He gets to work pushing product for one of his sponsors, of course.

Rory McIlroy says he helped design Omega’s Seamaster Ultra Light and obviously he’s wearing it this week in Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.

Because the Forecaddie is a man of style, he has learned the Ultra Light really is just that, weighing just 55 grams when worn on its “sporty fabric strap.” The case, caseback and crown are made of what the company calls Gamma Titanium, which apparently is harder and lighter than regular titanium. And it can be yours for $48,000, which means it’s off the table for The Man Out Front for now.

Fun fact: His FedEx Cup payday would buy 312 of his own watches.

This Ultra Light Omega is not to be confused with the Speedmaster ’57 (yellow gold on yellow gold, $33K) that McIlroy was happy to receive on his 30th birthday just nine weeks ago.

TMOF remembers reading McIlroy splurged on his first big purchase – a watch – when he made bank as a young pro in 2007. (He spent $10K on a watch in Belfast after checking his ATM balance) Times have changed but his taste in expensive watches clearly has not.