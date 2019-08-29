Head coaches announced for 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup at Lahinch

Team USA will have some championship experience at the helm at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup at Ireland’s Lahinch Golf Club July 3-5.

Oklahoma State men’s head coach Alan Bratton and Duke women’s head coach Dan Brooks were announced as the U.S. coaches on Wednesday evening. Washington men’s head coach Alan Murray (Ireland) and Virginia women’s head coach Ria Quiazon Scott (Philippines) will head up the International team.

“We’re thrilled with the coaches selected for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup,” said Jon Podany, CEO of ArnoldPalmer Enterprises and President of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation via a press release. “Each of these coaches has an incredible record of preparing college-aged men and women for the top ranks of golf and for life; and they’re sure to inspire their teams during one of the amateur game’s premiere events. With their leadership, a top field of competitors, and the beautiful course at Lahinch Golf Club, it’s going to be an incredible competition.”

Bratton lead the Cowboys to the program’s 11th national title – his first as coach – in 2018 while Brooks led the Blue Devils to their seventh national championship this last year at Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club.

Scott was an assistant coach on the winning International Team at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup at the Alotian Club. Murray, considered a rising star in college golf, earned Golfweek’s 2014 National Coach of the Year award after leading the UAB Blazers to their first-ever NCAA Regional title in 2015.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament that pits the top university/college golfers from the United States against an International Team and has been a co-ed event since 2018. Team USA leads the series 12-10-1.