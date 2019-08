What's new: Coaching changes in college golf for the 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 college golf season is here which means it’s time to catch up with all the changes that happened over the summer.

Check out the changes in men’s and women’s college golf on the charts below.

A more detailed account of each coaching change can be found on our 2019 job blog.

Men’s college golf coaching changes

SCHOOL NEW COACH OLD COACH Appalachian State Danny Forshey Bo Redman Creighton Judd Cornell Chris Wiemers Detroit Erik Taurence Luke LaFave East Tennessee State Jake Amos Fred Warren Florida Gulf Coast Andrew Danna Eric Booker Jacksonville Jamey Salmon *Mike Blackburn Kent State Jon Mills Herb Page McNeese State Derek Plucienski Austin Burk Michigan Zach Barlow Chris Whitten Minnesota Justin Smith John Carlson North Dakota Todd Schaefer Matt Stricker Northern Illinois John Carlson Tom Porten Ohio Neal Grusczynski Carter Cheves Virginia Tech Brian Sharp Jay Hardwick Wichita State Judd Easterling Grier Jones *Named Director of Golf

Women’s college golf coaching changes