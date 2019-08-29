Forecaddie: Hurricane Dorian forces golfers to start from TPC Sawgrass' No. 17 at Junior Players

Some of the top junior boys golfers are in for a treat – or a stroke of bad luck depending on how you look at it.

Due to Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Florida’s east coast, organizers of AJGA’s Junior Players Championship have made some adjustments to Friday’s tee times. They’ll go out in a shotgun start with four lucky (unlucky if you ask The Man Out Front) players starting at No. 17.

TPC Sawgrass’ signature par 3 is one of the most recognizable holes in golf with its island green, and The Forecaddie doesn’t envy any of the guys who start their round here. Nicholas Arcement, Frankie Harris, Drew Doyle and Braedon Wear are the four who tee off on the 17th at 8 a.m.

The stellar field features several top juniors who are recognized in Golfweek’s boys rankings, including No. 4 Canon Claycomb, 7. Karl Vilips, 9. Maxwell Moldovan and 13. Jake Beber-Frankel.