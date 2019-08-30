Carmel Cup: College golf season tees off at Pebble Beach with Oklahoma in the lead

After a few weeks of hype, preseason rankings and awards, the college golf season is officially here.

Some of the best teams in the nation teed it up for the first time this 2019-20 fall season on Friday at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach, with Oklahoma holding the early lead after the first round.

The Sooners lead the pack by four shots at 11 under, followed by Arkansas (-7) and Texas Tech (-2). Georgia (+4) and Oklahoma State (+5) round out the top five, followed by Mississippi State (+10), Vanderbilt (+11) and TCU (+13).

Leaderboard: Carmel Cup

Oklahoma senior and Golfweek preseason second team All-American Garett Reband sits atop the individual leaderboard after shooting a 7-under 65. Georgia’s Trent Phillips, a first team All-American, is in second at 5-under, followed by Arkansas teammates Julian Perico and Mason Overstreet who are T-3 at 4 under.

Peng Pichaikool (Mississippi State), Turner Hosch (Oklahoma), Ferdinand Muller (Oklahoma State) and Jake Holbrook (Oklahoma) are all T-5 at 3 under.