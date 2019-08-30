Hurricane Dorian: Player withdraws from Korn Ferry Tour Championship to evacuate family

Hurricane Dorian has yet to make landfall, but is already impacting the end of the golf season.

Anirban Lahiri announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon that he was withdrawing from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in order to head back home to Florida to help his family evacuate and evade the incoming storm. The first round of the event began Friday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

As Dorian tracks towards the coast of Florida, weather forecasters predict the possibility of the storm reaching Category 4 strength. Even for the professionals, there are more important things in life than playing golf.