USC, Duke, Texas top WGCA preseason coaches poll

Another women’s college golf poll, another top spot for Southern California.

The Trojans sit atop the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Preseason Coaches Poll after receiving 13 first-place votes, followed by defending champion Duke, who received four first-place votes. Rounding out the top five are Texas, Stanford and Florida State.

Opening at No. 1 in Division II is Barry University, who received four first-place votes. Dallas Baptist sits second, with last year’s runner-up Cal State-San Marcos, University of Indianapolis and Lynn University rounding out the top five.

Defending Division III champion New York University are No. 1 yet again, followed by runner-up Williams College, Methodist University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and George Fox University.

College preseason content

RANKINGS: Men | Women

ALL-AMERICANS: Men | Women

FRESHMEN TO WATCH: Men | Women

Check out the top 25 for Div. I, II and III below.

DIVISION I COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 University of Southern California (13) 504 2 Duke University (4) 493 3 University of Texas (3) 471 4 Stanford University (1) 454 5 Florida State University 396 6 University of California, Los Angeles 391 7 Vanderbilt University 357 8 University of Florida 345 9 Wake Forest University 342 10 Arizona State University 326 11 Kent State University 291 12 University of Arizona 287 13 Auburn University 282 14 University of South Carolina 263 15 Northwestern University 186 16 University of Illinois 171 17 Purdue University 158 18 University of Arkansas 148 19 Michigan State University 130 20 University of Oregon 127 21 University of Georgia 105 22 University of Virginia 94 23 University of Oklahoma 89 24 University of Alabama 66 25 University of Washington 53 Others Receiving Votes: University of Mississippi (48); Texas Christian University (45); Campbell University (41); Pepperdine University (39); The Ohio State University (23); Furman University (12); University of Colorado (12); University of Tennessee (12); Oklahoma State University (11); Texas Tech University (11); Clemson University (10); Baylor University (8); San Diego State University (6); Oregon State University (5); University of Miami (5); San Jose State University (4); University of Denver (2); Iowa State University (1); Southern Methodist University (1).

DIVISION II COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Barry University (4) 286 2 Dallas Baptist University (4) 280 3 California State University San Marcos (3) 273 4 University of Indianapolis 258 5 Lynn University 241 6 Nova Southeastern University (1) 234 7 Arkansas Tech University 201 8 West Texas A&M University 198 9 University of Findlay 195 10 Limestone College 186 11 Grand Valley State University 182 12 Florida Southern College 162 13 Saint Leo University 157 14 Rollins College 152 15 Southwestern Oklahoma State University 123 16 Oklahoma Christian University 120 17 University of Tampa 111 18 Academy of Art University 109 19 Lee University 97 20 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 91 21 Flagler College 66 22 St. Edward’s University 46 23 Northeastern State University 27 24 Wingate University 24 T25 Carson-Newman University 20 T25 University of Missouri-St. Louis 20 Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Missouri (17); Lenoir Rhyne University (8); University of Central Oklahoma (8); Sonoma State University (5); Simon Fraser University (3).

DIVISION III COACHES POLL