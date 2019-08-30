USC, Duke, Texas top WGCA preseason coaches poll

Another women’s college golf poll, another top spot for Southern California.
The Trojans sit atop the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Preseason Coaches Poll after receiving 13 first-place votes, followed by defending champion Duke, who received four first-place votes. Rounding out the top five are Texas, Stanford and Florida State.
Opening at No. 1 in Division II is Barry University, who received four first-place votes. Dallas Baptist sits second, with last year’s runner-up Cal State-San Marcos, University of Indianapolis and Lynn University rounding out the top five.
Defending Division III champion New York University are No. 1 yet again, followed by runner-up Williams College, Methodist University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and George Fox University.
Check out the top 25 for Div. I, II and III below.
DIVISION I COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|University of Southern California (13)
|504
|2
|Duke University (4)
|493
|3
|University of Texas (3)
|471
|4
|Stanford University (1)
|454
|5
|Florida State University
|396
|6
|University of California, Los Angeles
|391
|7
|Vanderbilt University
|357
|8
|University of Florida
|345
|9
|Wake Forest University
|342
|10
|Arizona State University
|326
|11
|Kent State University
|291
|12
|University of Arizona
|287
|13
|Auburn University
|282
|14
|University of South Carolina
|263
|15
|Northwestern University
|186
|16
|University of Illinois
|171
|17
|Purdue University
|158
|18
|University of Arkansas
|148
|19
|Michigan State University
|130
|20
|University of Oregon
|127
|21
|University of Georgia
|105
|22
|University of Virginia
|94
|23
|University of Oklahoma
|89
|24
|University of Alabama
|66
|25
|University of Washington
|53
|Others Receiving Votes: University of Mississippi (48); Texas Christian University (45); Campbell University (41); Pepperdine University (39); The Ohio State University (23); Furman University (12); University of Colorado (12); University of Tennessee (12); Oklahoma State University (11); Texas Tech University (11); Clemson University (10); Baylor University (8); San Diego State University (6); Oregon State University (5); University of Miami (5); San Jose State University (4); University of Denver (2); Iowa State University (1); Southern Methodist University (1).
DIVISION II COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Barry University (4)
|286
|2
|Dallas Baptist University (4)
|280
|3
|California State University San Marcos (3)
|273
|4
|University of Indianapolis
|258
|5
|Lynn University
|241
|6
|Nova Southeastern University (1)
|234
|7
|Arkansas Tech University
|201
|8
|West Texas A&M University
|198
|9
|University of Findlay
|195
|10
|Limestone College
|186
|11
|Grand Valley State University
|182
|12
|Florida Southern College
|162
|13
|Saint Leo University
|157
|14
|Rollins College
|152
|15
|Southwestern Oklahoma State University
|123
|16
|Oklahoma Christian University
|120
|17
|University of Tampa
|111
|18
|Academy of Art University
|109
|19
|Lee University
|97
|20
|St. Mary’s University (Texas)
|91
|21
|Flagler College
|66
|22
|St. Edward’s University
|46
|23
|Northeastern State University
|27
|24
|Wingate University
|24
|T25
|Carson-Newman University
|20
|T25
|University of Missouri-St. Louis
|20
|Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Missouri (17); Lenoir Rhyne University (8); University of Central Oklahoma (8); Sonoma State University (5); Simon Fraser University (3).
DIVISION III COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|New York University (10)
|342
|2
|Williams College (3)
|334
|3
|Methodist University
|315
|4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (1)
|310
|5
|George Fox University
|280
|6
|DePauw University
|252
|7
|Rhodes College
|239
|8
|Carleton College
|235
|9
|Washington University in St. Louis
|224
|10
|Carnegie Mellon University
|221
|11
|University of Redlands
|214
|12
|Pomona/Pitzer
|191
|13
|Amherst College
|170
|14
|Grinnell College
|164
|15
|Washington and Lee University
|159
|16
|Berry College
|152
|17
|Oglethorpe University
|105
|18
|Christopher Newport University
|97
|19
|Chapman University
|88
|20
|Huntingdon College
|81
|21
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|69
|22
|Whittier College
|50
|23
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|42
|24
|Sewanee: The University of the South
|39
|25
|Wittenberg University
|33
|Others Receiving Votes: University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (24); Emory University (20); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (18); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (14); University of Wisconsin-Stout (13); Middlebury College (12); Transylvania University (9); California Lutheran University (8); Centre College (6); Whitman College (5); Occidental College (4); University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (4); College of Saint Benedict (3); Birmingham Southern College (2); St. Catherine University (2).
