USC, Duke, Texas top WGCA preseason coaches poll

By August 30, 2019 3:04 pm

Another women’s college golf poll, another top spot for Southern California.

The Trojans sit atop the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Preseason Coaches Poll after receiving 13 first-place votes, followed by defending champion Duke, who received four first-place votes. Rounding out the top five are Texas, Stanford and Florida State.

Opening at No. 1 in Division II is Barry University, who received four first-place votes. Dallas Baptist sits second, with last year’s runner-up Cal State-San Marcos, University of Indianapolis and Lynn University rounding out the top five.

Defending Division III champion New York University are No. 1 yet again, followed by runner-up Williams College, Methodist University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and George Fox University.

Check out the top 25 for Div. I, II and III below.

DIVISION I COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 University of Southern California (13) 504
2 Duke University (4) 493
3 University of Texas (3) 471
4 Stanford University (1) 454
5 Florida State University 396
6 University of California, Los Angeles 391
7 Vanderbilt University 357
8 University of Florida 345
9 Wake Forest University 342
10 Arizona State University 326
11 Kent State University 291
12 University of Arizona 287
13 Auburn University 282
14 University of South Carolina 263
15 Northwestern University 186
16 University of Illinois 171
17 Purdue University 158
18 University of Arkansas 148
19 Michigan State University 130
20 University of Oregon 127
21 University of Georgia 105
22 University of Virginia 94
23 University of Oklahoma 89
24 University of Alabama 66
25 University of Washington 53
Others Receiving Votes: University of Mississippi (48); Texas Christian University (45); Campbell University (41); Pepperdine University   (39); The Ohio State University   (23); Furman University (12); University of Colorado (12); University of Tennessee (12); Oklahoma State University (11); Texas Tech University (11); Clemson University (10); Baylor University (8); San Diego State University (6); Oregon State University (5); University of Miami (5); San Jose State University (4); University of Denver (2); Iowa State University (1); Southern Methodist University (1).

DIVISION II COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Barry University (4) 286
2 Dallas Baptist University (4) 280
3 California State University San Marcos (3) 273
4 University of Indianapolis 258
5 Lynn University 241
6 Nova Southeastern University (1) 234
7 Arkansas Tech University 201
8 West Texas A&M University 198
9 University of Findlay 195
10 Limestone College 186
11 Grand Valley State University 182
12 Florida Southern College 162
13 Saint Leo University 157
14 Rollins College 152
15 Southwestern Oklahoma State University 123
16 Oklahoma Christian University 120
17 University of Tampa 111
18 Academy of Art University 109
19 Lee University 97
20 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 91
21 Flagler College 66
22 St. Edward’s University 46
23 Northeastern State University 27
24 Wingate University 24
T25 Carson-Newman University 20
T25 University of Missouri-St. Louis 20
Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Missouri (17); Lenoir Rhyne University (8); University of Central Oklahoma (8); Sonoma State University (5); Simon Fraser University (3).

DIVISION III COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 New York University (10) 342
2 Williams College (3) 334
3 Methodist University 315
4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (1) 310
5 George Fox University 280
6 DePauw University 252
7 Rhodes College 239
8 Carleton College 235
9 Washington University in St. Louis 224
10 Carnegie Mellon University 221
11 University of Redlands 214
12 Pomona/Pitzer 191
13 Amherst College 170
14 Grinnell College 164
15 Washington and Lee University 159
16 Berry College 152
17 Oglethorpe University 105
18 Christopher Newport University 97
19 Chapman University 88
20 Huntingdon College 81
21 Illinois Wesleyan University 69
22 Whittier College 50
23 Gustavus Adolphus College 42
24 Sewanee: The University of the South 39
25 Wittenberg University 33
Others Receiving Votes: University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (24); Emory University (20); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (18); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (14); University of Wisconsin-Stout (13); Middlebury College (12); Transylvania University (9); California Lutheran University (8); Centre College (6); Whitman College         (5); Occidental College (4); University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (4); College of Saint Benedict (3); Birmingham Southern College (2); St. Catherine University (2).

