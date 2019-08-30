Video: Watch World Am visitor sinks putt for $25,000

Silvia Rosenberger will return to her native Germany $25,000 richer thanks to a nice bit of putting prowess.

The scene was the 36th annual World Amateur’s nightly gathering known as the “World’s Largest 19th Hole”. Besides a huge expo, free food and drink and other events for participants in the massive tournament in Myrtle Beach, the event features an indoor island green and putting contest offering $25,000 for aces.