Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Video: Watch World Am visitor sinks putt for $25,000

Links at Lang Farm

Video: Watch World Am visitor sinks putt for $25,000

Amateur

Video: Watch World Am visitor sinks putt for $25,000

By August 30, 2019 2:28 pm

By: |

Silvia Rosenberger will return to her native Germany $25,000 richer thanks to a nice bit of putting prowess.

The scene was the 36th annual World Amateur’s nightly gathering known as the “World’s Largest 19th Hole”. Besides a huge expo, free food and drink and other events for participants in the massive tournament in Myrtle Beach, the event features an indoor island green and putting contest offering $25,000 for aces.

The video shows Rosenberger’s epic make on her lone try, followed by a joyful celebration with on-site presenters Damon Hack and Charlie Rymer. Play concludes Friday in the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur.

, , , Amateur

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home