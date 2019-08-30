Rory McIlroy gets back to business in Switzerland at Omega European Masters

Anyone who thought Rory McIlroy would take it easy in this week’s $2.75 million Omega European Masters after his FedEx Cup win got a rude awakening when he played Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club today in just 63 shots.

McIlroy sits in a tie for second place after 36 holes, one shot behind former University of New Mexico player Gavin Green.

The world number two began the second round eight shots behind Green after the Malaysian returned a 6-under 64. The Northern Irishman saved his best for last, picking up five shots in his last five holes by finishing birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie, par.

Leaderboard: Omega European Masters

More: McIlroy proves doubters wrong again and again

“Going out this afternoon eight shots off the lead, you know there are scores out there but you don’t want to push too hard,” McIlroy said. “Getting myself much closer to the lead going into the weekend was nice.

“I felt like I swung it a bit better today than yesterday. I hit the driver better, definitely hit better iron shots.”

McIlroy probably should have won this tournament on his debut in 2008. However, he bogeyed the final hole and then lost in a playoff to France’s Jeff Luquin.

“I’m excited to give myself another chance to win. Would have been easy for me to take my foot off the gas after last week, but I really wanted to come here and play well. Hopefully two more good days of golf left in me, give myself a chance to win this tournament, which I’ve had a great chance to win before. I would love to add this title to the list.”

Green set the target early. He didn’t look like shooting 64 when he bogeyed his first hole, the 10th. However, he made amends with four straight birdies from the 11th.

Forecaddie: After $15 million payday, McIlroy back on the clock

“It was just a little bit of misjudgement on the first, and then things got hot,” Green said. “I played well, hit a lot of greens, made some putts. Just kept the ball rolling. I’m just trying to enjoy it and play as well as I can. That’s all I can ask for.”

Green feels right at home in the Swiss Alps after spending four years of college golf.

“The altitude is similar to where I went to university in New Mexico, Albuquerque, it’s a few thousand feet too,” he said. “I’m pretty used to how altitude works. It’s just when it’s cold it gets a little tricky. But adjustments made and it’s been really fun.”

Tommy Fleetwood shares second place with McIlroy after a second consecutive 65. Joint first round leader Matthias Schwab also lies in second place along with Australia’s Wade Ormsby.