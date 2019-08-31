As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Junior Players rolls on at TPC Sawgrass

With Hurricane Dorian closing in on the coast of Florida, the AJGA Junior Players Championship completed the first two rounds of play on Friday at TPC Sawgrass.

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Fla. and Jayden Schaper of South Africa are tied atop the leaderboard at 4 under after 36 holes. Uniontown, Ohio’s Maxwell Moldovan is in third at 3 under followed by five players T-4 at 2 under: Karl Vilips (Wesley Chapel, Fla.), Bo Jin (Encinitas, Calif.), Martin Vorster (South Africa), Ian Siebers (Bellevue, Wash.) and Nicolas Muller (France).

Leaderboard: Junior Players Championship

News of the incoming hurricane forced tournament organizers to adjustment Friday’s morning tee times to a shotgun start. That meant four players – Nicholas Arcement, Frankie Harris, Drew Doyle and Braedon Wear – had to tee off on TPC Sawgrass’ signature par 3 17th hole, one of the most recognizable holes in golf with its island green. The foursome logged two pars, a bogey and triple bogey.

The stellar field features several top juniors who are recognized in Golfweek’s boys rankings, including No. 4 Canon Claycomb, 7. Vilips, 9. Moldovan and 13. Jake Beber-Frankel.