Chris Baker cards late eagle to keep lead at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Chris Baker pulled off some late-round heroics at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to keep his lead at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Baker sat even par on the round with four birdies and as many bogeys walking to the par-4 8th hole on Saturday, but found some mojo and the hole with his second shot from the fairway.

Lanto Griffin and Tom Lewis shared the lead at 10 under Saturday until Baker eagled the 8th, his second to last hole of the day. Baker birdied his final hole, the par-5 9th, to end the round with a two-stroke lead.

Griffin, who earned his PGA Tour card this season, shot a 65 and finished the second round with birdies on his last three holes. Lewis shot a 66 with eight birdies and two bogeys.

Griffin and Lewis sit one stroke ahead of a Bramlett and Kramer Hickok in fourth at 9 under.

Baker, 33, held a one-shot lead over Joseph Bramlett on Friday after he shot an opening-round 63.

As of Saturday night, 14 of the 119 players competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earned their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-20 season.