Steve Flesch birdies 18, takes the lead at Shaw Charity Classic

Steve Flesch birdied the 18th hole Saturday to jump out of a three-way tie for second place and take a one-shot lead at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Flesch, who sat in second place entering Saturday after carding an opening-round 62, finished the second round 2-under 68 with four birdies and two bogeys at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

First-round leader Michael Bradley, who shot an opening-round 61, tumbled to T-5 at 7 under after going 2-over 72 on Saturday with two birdies and four bogeys.

Flesch, who leads at 10 under, sits ahead of Tom Gillis and Wes Short, Jr. in second place. Gillis, who finished the round with a 64, went 6 under on the front nine, totaling eight birdies and two bogeys. Gillis had the second-best round of the day after Gibby Gilbert III, who finished in a seven-way tie for fifth, carded a 63 with seven birdies.

Tom Byrum carded a 69 on Saturday and sits in solo fourth at 8 under.