Kentucky's Cullan Brown diagnosed with cancer, steps away from team to focus on health

The Kentucky men’s golf team will be making some “Birdies for Brownie” this season.

The team announced on Sunday afternoon that sophomore Cullan Brown won’t compete during the 2019-20 season because he is battling a form of blood cancer in his left thigh called osteosarcoma. Brown will undergo chemotherapy and surgery, forcing him to withdrawn from Kentucky and spend a year focusing on his health.

“My family and I are immensely appreciative of the outpouring of kind words, well-wishes, love and prayers we have received in the last few weeks from family, friends and the Big Blue Nation,” Brown said via the school’s website. “It certainly will be a tough year, but nothing that can’t be handled thanks to the amazing support group I have behind me at all times.”

We're wrapping our arms around a member of our family right now. Cullan Brown has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and has withdrawn from UK this season to focus on his health. 🔗 https://t.co/Up408lg206 pic.twitter.com/BondnDXxQf — Kentucky Men’s Golf (@UKmensgolf) September 1, 2019

The Eddyville, Kent., native was a member of last season’s All-SEC Freshman Team despite sitting out the fall season due to a wrist injury. In eight events, Brown averaged 72.42 strokes and was a starter for the Wildcats at the SEC Championship and NCAA Athens Regional.

The men’s golf team will use the hashtag #B4B, “Birdies for Brownie,” this season to honor their teammate. The slogan is also stitched on clothing and hats for the team’s official tournament gear. The Wildcats begin the season on Sunday at the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage Run in Harris, Mich.