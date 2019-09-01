College golf: Texas Tech storms from behind to claim Carmel Cup title

After the first two rounds of play, Oklahoma was in control of the Carmel Cup, college golf’s first major event of the season.

Then, in Sunday’s third and final round, Texas Tech stormed up the leaderboard to surprise the Sooners. The Red Raiders shot 16 under on Sunday to claim the Carmel Cup title at Pebble Beach. Texas Tech was led by Golfweek preseason first team All-American Sandy Scott, who shot a 7-under 65 to claim the individual title at 14 under.

Arkansas sophomore Julian Perico, a preseason third team All-American, finished second at 13 under. Arkansas’ Mason Overstreet, Georgia’s Trent Phillips, Texas Tech’s Andy Lopez and Oklahoma’s Turner Hosch all finished T-3 at 11 under.

Oklahoma finished second overall at 29 under, followed by Arkansas (-28), Georgia (-17), TCU (E), Oklahoma State and Mississippi State (+3) and Vanderbilt (+9).

