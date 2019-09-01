Tom Lewis leads, eight players in contention after Korn Ferry Tour Championship third round

One more round stands between PGA Tour hopefuls and their future.

Eight players are within six shots of the lead entering Sunday’s final round at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind., but only one man leads the pack. Tom Lewis sits atop the leaderboard at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the third and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, at 16 under.

“We all feel pressure; it just depends on your own pressure,” said Lewis after his round. “For me, I’m trying to have as much fun as I can and I had a good time today. The last few holes were stressful because I felt like I left a bit out there between holes 11 and 13, but I held on well and hit some good shots in. So I’m chuffed with the way I finished.”

Leaderboard: Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Lewis shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to take a two stroke lead over Lanto Griffin at 14 under, while Grayson Murray, Fabian Gomez, Scottie Scheffler are all T-3 at 12 under.

After spending most of his time across the pond on the European tour, this is Lewis’ first start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Lewis has two wins in 187 starts in Europe and earned European Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 2011.

Entering the event, there were 13 PGA Tour cards left to be awarded.