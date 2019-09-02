Ancient human remains uncovered at Arizona golf course

Kino Springs Golf Course in Nogales, Ariz., went from a recreational course to an archeological scene last week when a maintenance crew discovered human remains.
On Tuesday, a member of the maintenance crew, who said they were installing water pipes, called the the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office to report the finding of possible human remains, according to a report by Nogales International.
“They were able to determine that the remains were prehistoric, so at this point the case is going to be referred to the Arizona Historical Museum,” Sgt. Santiago Gonzales of the Sheriff’s Office said after a crew took photos of the findings and sent to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.
Gonzales said the remains found on the golf course were transported to Adair’s Carroon Mortuary and further research is expected.
Kino Springs was built along the Santa Cruz River— one of North America’s longest inhabited regions that has been inhabited by humans nearly 12,000 years, according to Nogales International.
Comments