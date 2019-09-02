Tom Lewis wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Final 25 earn PGA Tour cards

Tom Lewis carded eight birdies Monday at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind., to keep his third-round lead and win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and secure his PGA Tour card for next season.

Lewis, who led the field at 16-under to begin the final round, went 7-under 65 Monday to finish the tournament 23-under 265, five shots ahead of Fabián Gómez in second.

Lewis began the day 3-under on the front nine to hold a two-shot lead over Gómez entering the turn, but Gómez was hot on Lewis’ trail after going 5 under on the front nine. Gómez slipped however on 15 and 16 with back-to-back bogeys, widening Lewis’ lead as Lewis shot birdies on 15-17. Gómez finished the final round 6-under 66 in second place.

Kramer Hickok finished Monday with a 65— tied with Lewis for best score of the day— to take solo third at 16 under.

Lanto Griffin, who sat in second two strokes behind Lewis after the third round, ended Monday 2-over 74 after finishing the back nine 3 over.

Griffin was 1 over for the day as he approached the ninth hole, but looked like he could regain some of lost ground after he recorded an eagle on the par-5 9th to jump to fourth through nine holes. Griffin tumbled even further on the back nine, carding a triple bogey, double bogey, bogey and two birdies to finish T-7 at 12 under

First and second-round leader Chris Baker, who slid down the leaderboard with a 73 on Sunday, shot a final-round 70 to finish T-4 with Tyler Duncan and David Hearn at 13 under.

The Final 25

These golfers earned their 2019-20 PGA Tour cards by virtue of the points they earned during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

1. Matthew NeSmith

2. Tom Lewis

3. Brandon Hagy

4. Kramer Hickok

5. Fabián Gómez Chaco

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Brendon Todd

8. Beau Hossler

9. Ben Taylor

10. Anirban Lahiri

11. Grayson Murray

12. Tyler Duncan

13. David Hearn

14. Bronson Burgoon

15. Chris Baker

16. Robert Streb

17. Tom Hoge

18. Cameron Percy

19. Hank Lebioda

20. Rob Oppenheim

21. Cameron Davis

22. Joseph Bramlett

23. Doug Ghim

T-24. D.J. Trahan

T-24. Richy Werenski