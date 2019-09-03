Gear: Cleveland Frontline putters

Price: $179.99 (Frontline 4.0 blade), $199.99 (mallets)

Specs: Cast 304 stainless steel with tungsten weights and forged aluminum face insert

Available: Sept. 13

If a player hits a putt in the center of the face and starts the ball rolling with perfect speed on the ideal line, it should have a good chance to go into the hole. But even the pros mis-hit putts, striking the ball slightly toward the toe or the heel sometimes, which can send the ball offline.

With the release of the new Frontline family of putters, Cleveland is taking a radical approach to helping golfers improve performance on mis-hits by using exotic materials in new ways.

Each of the four Frontline putter heads has a pair of metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weights added to the heel and toe areas. Totaling over 47 grams, they increase the moment of inertia to boost stability and shift the center of gravity forward. According to Cleveland’s research, shifting the center of gravity forward helps golfers hit the ball straighter on mis-hits than when the same amount of weight is added to the back of a putter.

To help golfers get the ball rolling with the ideal speed more often, Cleveland designed the Frontline putters with the company’s Speed Optimized face, a forged aluminum insert with a variable-density milling pattern. The tightly packed grooves in the center of the hitting area reduce ball speed compared to the loosely packed grooves toward the heel and toe. As a result, the speed of putts across a large portion of the hitting area is normalized. Cleveland also changes the milling pattern for each head shape.

All four heads—the 4.0 blade and the Elevado, ISO and Cero mallets—have a single sightline on the topline, precisely where the center axis is located. Cleveland said that designing the Frontline putters with a white mark against the dark heads and black shaft makes it easier to achieve proper alignment.

The Frontline 4.0 blade is ideally suited for a golfer with a moderately arched stroke. Each of the three mallets is available with either a slant neck or single-bend hosel, so players who have a straight or arched stroke can be properly fit.