Is anybody else out there bored without PGA Tour golf?

Well, Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch sure is. While we wait for the 2019-20 season to tee off, Lynch broke down what he thinks fans should expect from Tiger Woods in his latest installment of Eamon’s Corner.

In short, don’t expect Woods’ victory at the Masters to be a new beginning, but rather a parting vow.

