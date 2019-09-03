President Trump defends golf during Hurricane Dorian preparations after attack from London mayor

WASHINGTON – Mocked by the mayor of London for playing golf amid hurricane preparations this past weekend, President Donald Trump said Monday he played “very fast” and told the mayor to mind his own business.

“The incompetent Mayor of London, Sadique Kahn, was bothered that I played a very fast round of golf yesterday,” Trump tweeted, misspelling the first name of his critic. In a follow-up post, Trump said, “He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

Renewing his frequent battle with Trump, Mayor Sadiq Khan noted that Trump canceled a trip to Poland to monitor preparations for Hurricane Dorian as it menaced the East Coast of the United States.

“He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course,” Khan told Politico.

In his counterattack, Trump said Khan should worry about “knife crime” in London, which he said is totally “out of control.” Trump also threw in another barb at his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

“Many Pols exercise for hours, or travel for weeks,” Trump tweeted. “Me, I run through one of my courses (very inexpensive). President Obama would fly to Hawaii.”

Previously, Trump and Khan have clashed over the president’s Muslim travel ban and his state visit to the United Kingdom.

