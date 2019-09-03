Irons used by top 10 in strokes gained approach the green in 2018-19 season

The 1927 New York Yankees were given the nickname “Murderers’ Row” because the top of the lineup – Earle Combs, Mark Koenig, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Bob Meusel and Tony Lazzeri – was so devastating to opponents.

What those legends did to baseballs, the men listed below do to golf balls, leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach the green. The stat measures how much better (or worse) a player’s iron game compares to the average Tour player, measured in strokes. For example, a player with a 0.5 strokes gained advantage would pick up half a stroke on the field per round, or two strokes in a four-day event.

Following are the best ballstrikers at the end of the 2018-19 season and the irons they used.

10. Patrick Cantlay, 0.64

IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper XP 115 shafts