Forecaddie: Patrick Reed takes delivery of Masters-themed Porsche he dreamed of driving down Magnolia Lane

As Patrick Reed prepares to play in Europe over the coming weeks, he bid a social media farewell to his newly-delivered Porsche “Masters 911 GT2RS”. While a post on Instagram may tell car aficionados some of what they need to know about the car, The Forecaddie learned there is quite a story behind Reed’s big purchase.

Reed commissioned the car after his 2018 Masters win with dreams of driving the pricey Porsche up Magnolia Lane in his green jacket. However, delivery of the complete custom car was delayed and that glorious dream of excess was squelched. After all, there were still final details to work out.

Working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Reed outfitted the 911 in green with yellow accoutrements galore, including the seat belts, seat stitching and brake calipers. The Man Out Front hears Reed considered painting the car Masters green — Pantone 342 for those keeping score at home — but told folks he didn’t think it would look right and settled on a British Racing Green. The Forecaddie thinks it may be the best move Reed has made in years.

Here’s where things get fun: TMOF hears Reed wanted to put a removable Masters logo on the sills of the car doors and approached Augusta National about the idea. Lawyers were involved and because the logo would have been removable, the club at least considered granting his wish even though they are known to steadfastly (and sometimes aggressively) protect all Masters trademarks. The idea was scrapped after the lawyers wisely said no and the point became moot when Reed’s customization was not finished by early April.

While The Forecaddie isn’t exactly sure the club will be thrilled with Reed’s branding of the car as a Masters 911, he is sure of this: the car did not come cheap.

As Porsche’s fastest street-legal car, it starts at a cool $297,000. But Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur aficionados tell TMOF that Reed’s exclusive likely came in over $500,000. This does not include a possible discount. The Forecaddie hears Reed appeared at a March outing to kick off Porsche’s Golf Cup USA Final. So at the minimum, he got the floor mats thrown in for his grand expenditure.