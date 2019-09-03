Stephen Curry Charity Classic aims to raise $1 million with PGA Reach

The foundation run by Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, will host an inaugural charity golf event on Sept. 16 along with PGA Reach, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America, to benefit children in the Bay Area and beyond to provide them opportunities to play the game and lead healthy, active lives.

The Stephen Curry Charity Classic presented by Workday seeks to raise $1 million, according to a release Tuesday from the PGA of America. Curry will host 50 two-person teams comprised of partners and donors at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, where the PGA Championship will be played next summer. The day will feature a skills challenge followed by an 18-hole scramble.

The event will have a PGA Jr. League component to it in that players will wear blue or orange jerseys based on the division in which they are drafted. Teams with the most points in each division will play Curry and other special guests in a one-hole shootout to decide the overall winner.

Ryan Cannon, PGA Reach Senior Director, said the foundation is proud to make a difference in the lives of kids in the Bay Area and across the country. “Sports – and golf in particular – provide kids with opportunities and experiences that help them learn, grow and succeed, which every child deserves,” Cannon said in a release.

The Currys’ Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is committed to “unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring universal access to quality education, and enabling healthy, active lifestyles,” the couple said in a release.

Two weeks ago Curry announced that he’d be funding the college golf program at Howard University in Washington D.C. Inspired by a Howard student and golfer, Curry has made a six-year pledge to help relaunch the teams, which aim to start competing in 2020-21.