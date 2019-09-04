2 up, 2 down: Who's trending in golf this week?

The PGA Tour is on hiatus between seasons but there’s still some up and down movement in the world of golf this week.

Take a look at some risers and fallers, with the Golfweek/Sagarin mens and womens rankings in parantheses.

LPGA

Up

Brittany Altomare (14)

Solheim rookie is coming in hot to Gleneagles. Recorded third top-5 finish of the season at the Cambia Portland Classic, a solo third, thanks to four consecutive rounds in the 60s. Hasn’t missed a cut in 2019. Ranks ninth in putting and 12th in birdies. Former Virginia standout won’t be a marquee player heading into the Scotland, but she’s primed to steal the spotlight with her reliable play.

Sarah Burnham (239)

Came into the week 140th on the money list with $28,468. (Top 100 keep their cards.) Prior to a T-9 in Portland, the Michigan State grad’s best finish was a share of 33rd at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Big week for the rookie.

Down

Euro Tour

Up

Sebastian Soderberg (309)

Turned a poor season around with a surprise win in the Omega European Masters. The 28-year-old Swede had missed 14-of-21 cuts before arriving in Switzerland, but a T-5 finish in the Scandinavian Invitation parlayed into a playoff victory over a group of four that included world number two Rory McIlroy. He moved from 120th on the Race to Dubai to 47th. After years of toiling on the Challenge Tour, the 28-year-old is exempt until the end of the 2021 season. He’ll have to improve his driving if he wants tour longevity. He’s only hitting 50.1 percent of fairways to rank 173rd on tour.

Andres Romero (310)

The Argentinean might have saved his season with his T-2 finish in the Omega European Masters. He made a huge jump up the Race to Dubai as a result, going from 168th to 105th, with the top 110 keeping cards for 2020. Romero is one rank below Soderberg in driving accuracy at 174th. Thankfully the Argentinean can putt. He averages 28.27 putts per round to rank fifth in that category. He’s ranked second in one putts with 7.77 per round, and third in putts per green in regulation. No surprise then that he’s third in strokes gained putting.

Down

Brandon Stone (492)

The South African hasn’t kicked on from his Scottish Open victory last year. In fact, this season has been one to forget so far. Stone has just one top 10 in stroke play events in the 2018-19 season, T-7 in the South African Open at the end of last year. He missed the cut in Switzerland for his 10th MC from 18 starts. No wonder he’s 147th on the money list. Just as well his Scottish Open win gave him tour stability. Stone is struggling to get the ball in the hole. He’s averaging 30.65 putts per round to rank 176th on tour, and is 156th in strokes gained putting.

Alejandro Canizares (314)

The 2003 NCAA champion can’t seem to drag himself out of three-year, downward spiral. The Arizona State alum enjoyed five good European seasons between 2012 and 2016. During that period, he won the 2014 Trophée Hassan II, his second Tour victory. Since then he’s failed to hang onto his card every year. He got it back by taking the number card at last year’s Qualifying School but is in danger of losing it again since he sits 132nd on the money list. The Spaniard has missed seven of 16 cuts, including the Omega European Masters, and his only top-25 finish came in the Made in Denmark. He’s facing a return to the Q-School.

Editor’s note: Jeff Sagarin’s rating system is based on a mathematical formula that uses a player’s won-lost-tied record against other players when they play on the same course on the same day, and the stroke differential between those players, then links all players to one another based on common opponents. The ratings give an indication of who is playing well over the past 52 weeks.