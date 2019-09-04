Best stories from players who earned PGA Tour cards for next season

Dreams became a reality on Monday for the 25 players who earned their PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season via the three-week Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

While their destination was ultimately the same, each took a unique road to the Tour. Scottie Scheffler had a dominant year on the Korn Ferry Tour, picking up two wins and 10 top-10 finishes in twenty starts. For others, it’s been a long year – or eight – to make it to the show. In fact for two players, it came down to the final hole of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Here are some of the best stories from those who earned their Tour cards this week.

Brutal miss

Imagine missing your dream by less than a point.