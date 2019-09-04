Davis Love III, Annika Sorenstam highlight 2019 PGA of America Hall of Fame inductees

This year’s class of inductees into the PGA of America Hall of Fame impacted golf not just in the United States, but on a global scale.

The Class of 2019 is highlighted by major winners Davis Love III and Dave Mar II and women’s golf legends Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time major champion, and LPGA co-founder Shirley Spork. Former PGA President Derek Sprague and late golf club designer and philanthropist Karsten Solheim will also be inducted on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the PGA’s 103rd Annual Meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We take great pride in welcoming this outstanding class into the PGA of America Hall of Fame,” said PGA President Suzy Whaley. “They are some of the most inspiring and exceptional performers in golf. These honorees followed individual accomplishments by becoming ambassadors to grow the game. Their contributions have forever impacted the next generation of players in our sport. We proudly inscribe their names on an honor roll of those who have made golf the greatest game.”