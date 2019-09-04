Jeongeun Lee6 makes celebratory return home to South Korea with U.S. Women's Open trophy

Jeongeun Lee6 wheeled her luggage, emblazoned with a giant “6,” into the Seoul airport and broke into a mile-wide smile as friends, family and media met her on home soil for the first time since winning the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open in June.

The reception, part of a trophy tour organized by the USGA, blew her away.

“I didn’t expect there would be so many people here today,” said Lee6, “and I’m thankful for their support. It’s just great.”

It marked the first U.S. Women’s Open trophy tour for a South Korean winner, and likely not the last given the regularity with which Lee6’s compatriots claim the biggest title in women’s golf.

Lee’s father, Jung Ho, was on hand to greet his daughter for the first time in months. Confined to a wheelchair after a paralyzing car accident, Jung Ho says he keeps up with his daughter via video chats.

“It felt so unreal,” said Lee’s mother, Eunjin Ju, of staying up through the night to watch her daughter pull out the victory at Country Club of Charleston, “just like a dream.”

Jung Ho credited his daughter’s work ethic with claiming a major so early in her career. She currently ranks second on the money list behind Jin Young Ko and fifth in scoring.

“I am actually not too sure if it is because she has some really special talent,” he said. “Even at her amateur years, she never left the putting green before anyone else leaves. She is very ambitious and devoted.”

Members of Lee6’s fan club, the Lucky 6’s, surprised the golfer at her academy. The Lucky 6’s are some 4,000 strong.

“We hope one day she will reach World No. 1,” said fan club president Wootae Jeong.

At a celebratory luncheon with friends and family, Lee6 broke down in tears after watching a highlight video of her victory.

“Before I moved to the LPGA tour,” she said. “I had doubts about myself and wondered if I’d be good enough to win there. And winning the U.S. Women’s Open gave me so much confidence, and I am ready to win more.”