David Carey shoots 11-under 57 at Alps Tour's Cervino Open in Italy

Shooting a sub-60 score is an achievement few professional golfers will ever accomplish.

David Carey made it look really easy on Thursday.

The Irishman put his name in the record books with an 11-under 57 in the opening round of the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour, a third level men’s golf tour in Europe behind the European and Challenge Tours. Carey made the turn at 4 under before rattling off seven birdies in his final nine holes for a round of 11 birdies and seven pars on the par 68 layout at Cervino GC in Breuil-Cervinia, Italy.

Carey’s 57 is one stroke better than Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour record of 58 at the Travelers Championship in 2016. It matches the 57 posted by Davidson’s Alex Ross in June.