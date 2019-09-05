Dustin Johnson undergoes arthroscopic surgery on left knee

World No. 3 Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee, according to his agent, David Winkle.

The surgery, performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Caldwell in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, was considered routine, according to an email sent by Winkle. The procedure was similar in nature to the surgery on his right knee in December 2011.

Winkle said Johnson, 35, is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery. Johnson is expected to return to the PGA Tour later this fall.

The former world No. 1 and 2016 U.S. Open champion won twice in 2019 – he won his 20th PGA Tour title at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and added the Saudi International on the European Tour, both coming in February.

He also finished in a tie for second in the Masters and finished runner-up to world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the PGA Championship.

But in his last eight starts of the 2018-19 season, Johnson didn’t have a finish better than ties for 20th in the RBC Canadian Open and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. In his last start of the season, he finished tied for last in the 30-man field at The Tour Championship.

