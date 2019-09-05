Haley Moore's GoFundMe has surpassed $30,000 goal

Thanks to a $6,190 donation from a group of riders known as “The Peloton XXL Tribe,” Haley Moore’s gofundme page has surpassed its $30,000 goal. For this, the Forecaddie tips his cap to a golf community that rallied for all the right reasons.

Tis a beautiful game.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think it was going to get the response that it did,” said Moore’s mother, Michele, of the recent Golfweek article that detailed the financial hurdles Haley, and many players like her, face in trying to get to the LPGA. When the story was posted last Sunday, Moore had $6,530 in her gofundme account.

Donations quickly rolled in from all fans across the country who were inspired by Moore’s story of triumph over bullying and body-shaming and impressed with her immense potential. Airline miles and hotel points have rolled in by the hundreds of thousands. Some offered to open up their homes and even caddie for Moore at upcoming tournaments to cut down on expenses.

“You’re a beautiful person both inside/out,” wrote Jeremy Rogers after making a donation to Haley’s cause. “I have a high school golfer with Asperger’s and it’s hard for him to be accepted by his peers. Keep inspiring all of us to reach for the stars and don’t ever ever give up!”

Robin Thomas, a walking scorer at the Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle, watched Haley grow up over the years at the amateur event and donated $5,000 to help the recent Arizona grad pursue her dream.

Michele said they don’t know Thomas, but might have a photo of the generous fan as she always took one of Haley with the volunteers in her group.

With the extra funds coming in, Moore’s college coach, Laura Ianello, suggested that Haley now take an advance trip to Florida to chart the two courses used for Stage II of LPGA Q-School so that she could feel more prepared heading into next month’s grueling event. Such a trip is a luxury Moore couldn’t have afforded before fans stepped up to help and might be the edge needed to get her through to the final stage.

Michele said she believes the overwhelming support over the past few days has given her daughter even more motivation to reach her goals.

The Man Out Front can’t wait to see what happens next.