Why Jack Nicklaus doesn't think Tiger Woods will pick himself for Presidents Cup

The question whether Tiger Woods will pick himself for the Presidents Cup team has been looming like a dark cloud over the U.S. captain for weeks now, and we likely won’t have an answer until the first week of November.

When he’s healthy and at his best, Woods can still be one of the most dominant golfers on the planet as we saw with his Masters victory. The problem is, his performance – and health, for that matter – dwindled as the year went along.

Jack Nicklaus may be the only person in the world with the qualifications to put himself in Woods’ shoes. Last week at his Creighton Farms Invitational, a charity golf tournament that benefited The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the National PKU Alliance, the Golden Bear said he probably wouldn’t pick himself if he were Woods based on how he finished in the team’s points standings.

“If he qualified 11 or 12, yeah I think he should pick himself,” said Nicklaus. Woods finished 13th behind Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed. The eight players who automatically qualified: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau.

“I don’t think Tiger will pick himself because he probably thinks it’s in the fair play of the game that the guys ahead of him should play,” Nicklaus explained. “If someone else was a captain other than Tiger, he’d pick Tiger in a heartbeat. I’d always want Tiger on my team.”

A four-time Presidents Cup and two-time Ryder Cup captain, Nicklaus said Woods was great on the teams. Tiger played for Nicklaus on four Presidents Cup teams, and Nicklaus said he was always an inspiration to the other players. Woods boasts a 24–15–1 record in Presidents Cup play.

Fresh off a disappointing end to the season and yet another surgery, Woods has limited time to prove he deserves one of his four captain’s picks for a spot in December’s event at Royal Melbourne.

