Brooks Koepka appears in 2 ESPN SportsCenter promos (with clothes on)

A fully-clad Brooks Koepka returns to ESPN just days after he bared all for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue.

Koepka appears in a pair of “This is SportsCenter” spots that premiere Saturday to coincide with the World Wide Leader’s 40th anniversary. A dozen new “This is SportsCenter” promos will be released overall. The promos began airing on ESPN in 1995.

In one promo called “Putter Wipe,” Koepka gets a bad read while trying to slice a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as he shares lunch with SportsCenter anchors Matt Barrie and Elle Duncan in ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., cafeteria.

You can watch it here:

The Boston Red Sox mascot “Wally” and the Rutgers University Scarlet Knight can be seen in the background, along with a jockey. The caddie was played by Dan Gambill, a childhood friend of Koepka.

“Putter Wipe” will be one of seven new “TISC” spots airing on television.

Barrie and Duncan join Koepka in another spot called “Hallway Putts” in which Koepka and Duncan face an unplanned obstacle while trying to play through in a corridor of a building on ESPN’s campus. This promo will be posted on ESPN’s digital platforms.

You can watch it here:

Koepka is the latest golfer used by ESPN in its signature SportsCenter promotional campaign. Past golfers featured in the famed franchise include Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.