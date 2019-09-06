Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas assist Hurricane Dorian relief effort

When hardship hits, many helping hands are offered.

Two sets of those helping hands aiding in the relief effort for Hurricane Dorian belong to Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Johnson, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Thursday, posted a photo Friday of himself with a cast on his left leg stuffing backpacks with coloring books, Crayons and other resources for children.

Johnson, 35, is expected to make a full recovery, according to his agent David Winkle, and return to the PGA Tour later this fall.

“Even surgery won’t stop me from helping our friends in the Bahamas! #helpthebahamas,” he wrote.

Also on Friday, Thomas posted on Instagram he will donate $1,000 to those affected by the hurricane for every birdie he makes for the remainder of the year. The reigning BMW Championship winner wrote in his statement he challenged fellow PGA Tour members and all professional golfers to join the “Birdies for the Bahamas” campaign.

“Many of us have special memories from the Bahamas, both personally and professionally,” Thomas wrote in part. “I look forward to helping raise money to give back to the place and people that have given so much over the years.”

Thomas provided the link to the “Birdies for the Bahamas” campaign on his Instagram.

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm when it hit the Bahamas earlier this week, devastating the island.