Field set for 2019-20 PGA Tour season opener at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

After a couple weeks off, the PGA Tour returns for its 2019-20 season on Sept. 12, when a 156-man field tees it up at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

This event was last staged in July of 2018, when Kevin Na won by five shots.

Bryson DeChambeau is the highest-ranked golfer in the field, but there are other notable names. Zach Johnson, a captain’s assistant to Tiger Woods for December’s Presidents Cup, is in the field along with Bubba Watson and John Daly. Viktor Hovland, fresh off winning his Tour card, will be playing in his first event as a full-time member of the PGA Tour.

None of the golfers currently ranked 9 through 12 in the Presidents Cup standings (9. Tony Finau, 10. Gary Woodland, 11. Rickie Fowler, 12. Patrick Reed) are playing.

Sungjae Im, who played in a remarkable 35 events last season, will also be back in action at The Greenbrier.

All 50 golfers who earned PGA Tour cards from last season’s Korn Ferry Tour are in the field, including Scottie Scheffler, who topped both points lists on that circuit last season.

A golfer to keep an eye on: Kyle Westmoreland, a captain in the Air Force who made it through Monday qualifying for a Korn Ferry Tour event this summer. He is playing on a sponsor exemption.