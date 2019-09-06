No Walker Cup bragging rights battle for Fitzpatrick family

HOYLAKE, England – There is no Walker Cup bragging rights battle between Alex Fitzpatrick and elder brother Matthew. The Wake Forest sophomore cares more about the result than bettering Matthew’s record in the biennial event.

Matthew played on the 2013 Great Britain & Ireland team at the National Golf Links of America on Long Island. He went 3-1 but was on the losing side when the United States ran out 17-9 winners. Alex will need to play well to beat that individual record, but it’s not something he’s too concerned about.

“If I got zero points and the team won, I’d still be pleased,” said Alex, who reached the quarterfinals of this year’s U.S. Amateur. “Overall it’s a team game in this tournament. I’d be delighted if we got the win.

“People are getting the idea that it’s me versus him, but no.”

As for any advice five-time European Tour winner Matthew has passed on to his younger sibling, there hasn’t been much of that. It amounts to a mere two words.

“Good luck. That’s about it. The odd text now and then, but no, not really any advice. He’s said just do your own thing and play really well.”

Indeed, when the 20-year-old was asked who’s inspired him most during his career, he named the family dog Charlie.

Elder brother Matthew will be on hand the next two days with the rest of the Fitzpatrick family to watch his younger brother play. He’s skipped this week’s Porsche European Open to take in the Walker Cup.

“It’s normally me watching him, so it’s nice he can come and watch me play golf because we don’t get to spend that much time together,” Alex said. “At least he can see my game a bit more, and see how it’s developed over the past year.”

The younger Fitzpatrick will probably do something Matthew failed to achieve: finish college. The 2016 Ryder Cup player spent three months at Northwestern before quitting the program to turn professional, a decision influenced by winning the 2013 U.S. Amateur championship.

“I’m looking forward to sort of getting back there and trying my best and seeing how we do this season. My aim is to stay there for four years, get a good degree and then we’ll see what happens with golf.”

TV coverage

There is no live TV coverage of the 2019 Walker Cup, but there will be highlight shows at Golf Channel at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.