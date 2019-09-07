Hole-in-one turns into $10,000 disappointment for Minnesota golfer

A discounted round and the lack of a $5 fee prevented Minnesota golfer Matt Dorgan from cashing in a $10,000 prize after making a hole-in-one.

Dorgan fired the ace using an 8-iron on the par-3, 16th hole at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo in August.

His shot found the green, hit the flag and rolled about three feet before making a return to the cup.

“And I said, ‘hang on, hang on,’” Dorgan told the Forum News Service. “Then the ball disappeared.”

Dorgan, 31, of Cottage Grove, celebrated his first-ever hole-in-one with a $200 bar tab.

“We were all cheering and yelling,” Dorgan said.

Dorgan then learned that the course’s $10,000 hole-in-one prize offered through Swing King was on the same hole that he aced – and that the special moment was video taped.

Swing King manages hole-in-one contests at golf courses nationwide and shoots video of each attempt.

But then the small print took control of the situation.

Dorgan’s dreams of 10 grand faded quicker than the late-summer Minnesota sun.

It turns out Dorgan played with an employee of the course and got a discounted green fee. Only full-fee players are eligible for the contest. The contest also requires a $5 entry fee, which Dorgan did not pay.

Dorgan said he would have paid the $5 fee had he been aware of it.

His dreams of immortality were further crushed when he learned that an unedited video of his hole-in-one would cost an additional $250.

He opted to cut his losses at the $200 bar tab.

And while he doesn’t have that $10,000 prize or the video, he does have the memories.

“I’ve got the ball still and the scorecard,” Dorgan told the Forum News Service. “So I guess I’ve got something.”