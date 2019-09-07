United States faces uphill battle to win Walker Cup

HOYLAKE, England – The United States faces an uphill battle to defend the Walker Cup. Nathaniel Crosby’s team trails 7-5 heading into day two at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after losing the opening singles session 5-3.

With home teams winning 11 of the last 13 matches, the visitors need to get off to a fast start on Sunday or the trophy is heading back to Great Britain & Ireland.

Crosby’s 10-man side didn’t take advantage of perfect weather in the 47th edition of the battle for George Herbert Walker’s trophy. The visitors couldn’t have asked for better conditions. After playing practice rounds in strong breezes all week, the wind died down on Saturday to nothing more than a mere zephyr. Perfect conditions for golf didn’t produce the sort of perfect start the United States needed.

SCORES: Walker Cup

The visitors fought back from a poor start in the foursomes to go into the singles all-square at 2-2.

“We fought back hard to get back to all square going into lunch, but this afternoon I just could not believe how many putts GB&I made in the first 45 minutes (in the singles),” Crosby said. “It was amazing golf.”

Crosby was potentially looking at going into Sunday trailing 8-4, but Florida State junior John Pak won the last two holes to come from one down to defeat British Amateur champion James Sugrue by one hole.

“John Pak winning that match meant we were pretty lucky to be 5-3 down when it looked like we could be 6-2, or even 7-1 down.”

Crosby told his side his game plan earlier in the week and says he will stick to that plan tomorrow.

“I paired these guys together because they all love each other. It’s like a dating game. I really paired these guys together with chemistry after watching them play a lot of alternate shot.

“I just sat back about three days ago and I said I like these couples playing together. So the five couples I chose, I wanted to stick with those same teams. I fixed the groups yesterday for tomorrow as well.

“These guys are going to truly appreciate winning, and the memory of winning together with their mates.

“These guys have so much fight.”

They better have or that stat about 11 of the last 13 home teams lifting the cup is going to become 12 of 14. With 14 points available on Sunday, Crosby’s team can successfully defend the trophy won two years ago in LA. However, they need to play better than they did Saturday or GB&I is going to win the cup for the 10th time since it’s inauguration in 1922.

There is no live TV coverage of the 2019 Walker Cup, but there will be highlight shows at Golf Channel at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.