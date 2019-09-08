shares
By: Brentley Romine |
September 8, 2019 2:00 pm
Arnold Palmer would have been 90 years old on Tuesday. Golfweek is marking his birthday by taking a look back at his legendary career and legacy. Here is a look at Palmer’s golf career, by the numbers.
Brief look
- 7: Major championships: Masters: 1958, ’60, ’62 and ’64; U.S. Open: 1960; British Open: 1961 and ’62
- 95: Professional victories
- 62: PGA Tour victories (fifth most all-time)
- 10: Champions Tour victories (five majors)
- 6: Ryder Cup appearances: 1961, ’63, ’65, ’67, ’71, ’75; U.S. went 6-0; 22-8-2 career individual record
- 6: World Cup appearances: 1960, ’62, ’63, ’64, ’66, ’67; U.S. went 6-0
- 26: Amateur victories (includes 1954 U.S. Amateur)
- 1974: Year inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame
Majors summary
|Tournament
|Starts
|Wins
|Second
|Third
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Top 25
|Cuts made
|Masters
|50
|4
|2
|1
|9
|12
|19
|25
|U.S. Open
|33
|1
|4
|1
|10
|13
|18
|24
|British Open
|23
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|12
|17
|PGA Championship
|37
|0
|3
|0
|4
|6
|13
|24
PGA Tour summary
|Year
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 10
|Top 25
|Cuts made
|Earnings
|1949
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$0
|1953
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$0
|1954
|5
|0
|1
|3
|4
|$0
|1955
|30
|1
|8
|15
|26
|$7,958
|1956
|29
|2
|8
|13
|28
|$16,145
|1957
|31
|4
|13
|20
|28
|$27,803
|1958
|32
|3
|14
|23
|30
|$42,608
|1959
|31
|3
|16
|25
|31
|$32,462
|1960
|27
|8
|19
|24
|26
|$75,263
|1961
|25
|6
|20
|23
|24
|$61,091
|1962
|21
|8
|13
|19
|21
|$81,448
|1963
|20
|7
|14
|16
|20
|$128,230
|1964
|26
|2
|18
|24
|26
|$113,203
|1965
|21
|1
|6
|13
|19
|$57,771
|1966
|21
|3
|13
|15
|21
|$110,468
|1967
|25
|4
|16
|19
|22
|$184,065
|1968
|23
|2
|8
|13
|20
|$87,496
|1969
|26
|2
|10
|16
|25
|$95,267
|1970
|22
|1
|11
|14
|22
|$100,941
|1971
|24
|4
|10
|20
|24
|$162,896
|1972
|22
|0
|10
|15
|19
|$81,440
|1973
|22
|1
|7
|15
|20
|$87,275
|1974
|20
|0
|2
|7
|14
|$32,627
|1975
|20
|0
|5
|12
|16
|$59,018
|1976
|19
|0
|0
|6
|14
|$17,018
|1977
|21
|0
|0
|7
|17
|$21,950
|1978
|15
|0
|2
|4
|11
|$27,073
|1979
|16
|0
|0
|1
|9
|$9,276
|1980
|14
|0
|0
|3
|10
|$16,589
|1981
|13
|0
|0
|0
|7
|$4,164
|1982
|11
|0
|0
|1
|4
|$6,621
|1983
|11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|$16,904
|1984
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|$2,452
|1985
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|$3,327
|1986
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1987
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$1,650
|1988
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1989
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$2,290
|1990
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1991
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|$7,738
|1992
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1993
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$1,970
|1994
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1995
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1996
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1997
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1998
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|1999
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|2000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|2001
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|2002
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|2003
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|2004
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|$0
|TOTAL
|734
|62
|245
|388
|574
|$1,784,497
King-sized factoids
- Won 22 career Ryder Cup matches, a U.S. record
- Shares record for most consecutive PGA Tour seasons with a victory (17, 1955-71; tied with Jack Nicklaus)
- Led PGA Tour in wins in five different seasons, and was the Tour’s money winner four times
- One of three players to win four or more Masters (Nicklaus, 6; Tiger Woods, 4)
- Finished top 10 in 11 consecutive Masters and recorded 50 straight starts, from 1955 to 2004
- Holds record for largest final-round comeback in U.S. Open (seven shots, 1960)
- First golfer to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom (2004)
- Second golfer to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal (2009)
