Paul Casey proves prophetic with victory in European Open

Paul Casey warned anyone who would listen entering the final round of the European Open that he was the player to beat on Sunday.

Casey delivered on his warning with a 6-under 66 to scratch out a one-shot victory at 14-under over Matthias Schwab, Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer on Hamburg, Germany’s par-72 Green Eagle Golf Course.

Casey, 42, earned his 14th European Tour victory and his first since winning the KLM Open in 2014.

The Englishman Casey – ranked No. 17 in the world before the long-awaited victory – called himself “dangerous” after finishing the third round just one shot back of MacIntyre and Ritthammer.

Casey led the European Open after 18 holes but stumbled with a 73 in Round 2. He picked up nine shots over the final 36 holes with a 69-66 to earn the trophy.

Casey ran England’s streak in winning this event to three years in a row following Jordan Smith in 2017 and Richard McEvoy in 2018.

“I saw the leaderboard, but there’s a long way to go. Usually the guys who struggle on Saturdays play well on Sundays. There’s a lot of guys out here where this is a very big week for them. It’s big for me too, but I’m in a different position because I’ve been there and done that,” the prophetic Casey said on Saturday.

“I’m at the stage where I’m pretty content. As [Lee] Westwood says, ‘If you don’t care as much, you’re dangerous.’ I’m kind of falling into that category, so that makes me dangerous tomorrow.”

Just dangerous enough to win.