Arnold Palmer at 90: Empire State Building to be lit in Arnie's colors

The celebration of Arnold Palmer’s legacy on his 90th birthday will hit new heights on Tuesday when the Empire State Building in New York is lit in Arnold Palmer’s official colors of red, yellow, white and green.

The lights will go on officially to honor the work of Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation and Palmer’s continued impact across the world.

“My dad always said it was the greatest privilege to give back when possible, and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation is a testament to that,” said Amy Palmer Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and Chair of the Arnold Palmer companies and the Foundation. “That the Empire State Building is honoring his efforts with a lighting on what would have been his 90th birthday is a tremendous honor, and one that he would have enjoyed.”

Arnold Palmer died in 2016 at the age of 87.

“We are honored that the Empire State Building, one of the world’s greatest buildings, is honoring the efforts of one of our country’s greatest sons,” said Jon Podany, CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises and AWPF President. “Arnold Palmer brought a lot of light into this world, light that continues to shine brightly through the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Palmer companies.”

The full-day celebration of Palmer’s birthday includes other events across the country such as 90 lit umbrellas in Latrobe, Pa.