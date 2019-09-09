Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver designed to help weekend players find more distance

Gear: Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver

Price: $349.99 with Miyazaki C. Kua shaft and Lamkin Crossline 360 grip

Specs: 460cc titanium head with a counterbalanced shaft

Available: Oct. 4

Cleveland’s newest driver, the Launcher HB Turbo, is loaded with names and technologies that long-time followers of the brand will recognize. However, in this club, they are not likely to appeal to golfers you watch on the PGA Tour. Instead, they have been refined and utilized to help recreational golfers and weekend players achieve more distance and accuracy off the tee.

The new Launcher BH Turbo has a cup face that wraps around the topline, the toe and the leading edge. It is thinner around the perimeter and slightly thicker in the center, so the ideal hitting area is pulled across a larger portion of the face. As a result, ball speed is protected more effectively on shots hit outside the center of the face and the club is made more forgiving.

The Launcher HB Turbo has also been designed with a HiBore crown. The first HiBore driver, with its distinctively swooped crown, was released in 2007. Today, instead of recreating that polarizing design, Cleveland’s refined HiBore design comes in the form of a step positioned behind the leading edge in the crown. Combined with a lighter hosel area and a 34-gram weight pad in the back of the sole, it helps to lower the center of gravity (CG) location and encourage higher-flying drives.

That weight pad also helps to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and make the club more stable on off-center hits.

While many drivers designed to appeal to accomplished players have an open look at address, the Launcher HB Turbo was made for a slight draw bias. For golfers who fight a slice, a Draw version of the club is also available (10.5 degrees only).

Each Launcher HB Turbo driver comes standard with a counterbalanced Miyazaki C. Kua shaft that should help golfers generate slightly more clubhead speed.