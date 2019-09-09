Even as he fights bone cancer, Cullan Brown can make all of Kentucky smile

Cullan Brown got up in the middle of the night to use the restroom and bumped his knee on the bench at the foot of his bed. The Kentucky sophomore had walked that route thousands of times at his family’s home in Eddyville, Kentucky, and not once had he ever hit that bench.

The debilitating pain that followed in Brown’s knee ultimately led to the discovery of a tumor in his left femur and the diagnosis of osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that typically is found in people under the age of 25.

It just so happens that two of the doctors at UK Healthcare are some of the world’s best at fighting this type of cancer.

“If that’s not a God thing,” said Brown with his deep Kentucky drawl, “then I’ve never seen a God thing.”

People with osteosarcoma often don’t find out they have the disease until they break a bone. If that leg breaks, doctors said, they’ll have to amputate.

“He didn’t have any symptoms at all,” said Kentucky coach Brian Craig. “Like zero, nothing.”

Bumping into the bench was a form of divine intervention, Brown said.

The team announced on Sept. 1 that he would step away during the 2019-20 season. After starting chemotherapy, Brown moved back home to keep his left leg in a more stable environment before surgery. His parents have already made his bathroom more handicap accessible. He’s using a cane and taking every precaution he can to safeguard his leg.

Only weeks before Brown had made the cut in a PGA Tour event, finishing 10 under at the Barbasol Championship.

‘The most beloved kid. … times 20’

But this is bigger than golf for Cullan Brown. The game has never been the be-all-end-all for a man who breathes joy into the world.

“He’s the most beloved kid I’ve ever had,” said Craig, “times 20 probably.”

Brown doesn’t need golf to make him happy. Redshirt freshman Jay Kirchdorfer spent the past year trying to be the same.

“I really think that’s his secret weapon,” said Kirchdorfer. “We’re all out there getting mad and frustrated. He’s just over there hitting shots, talking about food, looking in the trees for ducks, a deer if he can find one.”

Emma Talley knows that all too well. Brown was looking toward the sky for birds when he caddied for her recently at the LPGA’s stop in Arkansas. He can usually name every plant and animal on property at a golf course, a talent that comes in part from his love of the outdoors coupled with a strong appetite for reading.

Craig said he’ll read two to four books per road trip, depending on the distance traveled.

Talley and Brown grew up 10 minutes apart in western Kentucky. Their families are best friends.

“He has one blinking light in his town and I have four stoplights,” said Talley of her native Princeton. “They come to our Wal-mart and grocery store.”

Talley refers to Brown as “the mayor.” Kirchdorfer says they’ll probably rename it “Cullanville” someday.

In high school, Brown made brisket for an FFA fundraiser and his seasoning caught on like wildfire. The brisket flew off the buffet line so fast that Brown started selling his spice concoction.

“Everybody in western Kentucky has some Cullan rub,” laughed Talley.

The Wildcats love it when Chef Cullan goes to work on the road in the kitchen at their rental houses.

Kirchdorfer recalled a time in high school when Brown was walking up the 18th fairway with the state championship on the line. He casually asked his mom, the coach, where they were going for dinner that night.

“I was real concerned about our supper plans,” said Cullan. “I figured that was as good a time as any to hash them out.”

For the record, Brown won the title and they dined at one of his favorite spots, Montana Grille in Bowling Green, Kentucky. When asked for his favorite dish, Brown said, “I like to move around menus.”

Being a part of the journey

The first time Craig laid eyes on Brown was the summer after eighth grade and he could already hit the ball a country mile.

“I would’ve bet that he was a 40-year-old man,” joked Craig. “He had a beard. He looked like he had already played football at the University of Kentucky and he was just going into the ninth grade.”

Craig said he has never recruited anyone harder. He’d drive four hours (one way) just to sit in the back of the room and watch Brown take an hour-long lesson.

The kid was special, and Craig wanted to be part of the journey.

Looking back, Brown sees how the pieces fit together to give him the hope of a full recovery. He’s blown away by the support of the Kentucky community. The team will use the hashtag #B4B – Birdies for “Brownie” to honor their friend. It’s already been stitched on the Wildcats’ hats and shirts.

Brown joked with his coach that the entire county of Lyon had been through his house since the news broke. Craig said he feels as comfortable in the Brown’s warm and inviting home as does in his own.

“They are the most salt-of-the-earth people and the most grateful people and the most kind people that I’ve ever been able to spend time with,” Craig said.

Kirchdorfer started a GoFundMe page to help ease financial concerns. The Browns are a blue-collar family. Rodney works the night shift at the local plant and his wife, Emily, taught Talley music in elementary school. Talley calls Rodney “Superman” because of the way he works through the night and never misses a game or a tournament for Cullan and younger sister Cathryn.

Since Kirchdorfer’s fundraiser was created six days ago, donations have surpassed $25,000.

“Oh, it’s just unbelievable,” said Brown of the support his family has received. “It’s as overwhelming as the diagnosis itself.”

When the chemotherapy started last week, there was laughter still bursting from Brown’s hospital room. It’s a wonder, Craig said, that no one asked them to tone it down. After the second treatment, however, it got tougher for the increasingly exhausted Brown. Even then he made the doctors and nurses laugh.

Brown is a people magnet. And loved ones and strangers alike have felt deeply drawn to help however they can.

“I’ve told a lot of people it’s going to be a hard, hard road,” said Craig, “but the other side of this is going to be an unbelievable story of faith and hope and healing and courage.

“I really believe that.”